AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

