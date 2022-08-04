AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day moving average of $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

