CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $705.37 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.74 and a 200 day moving average of $659.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

