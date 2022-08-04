CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 25,424 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

