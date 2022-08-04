CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,828 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

