CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $395.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.54.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,202 shares of company stock valued at $401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

