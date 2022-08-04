CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.92 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

