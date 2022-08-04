3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 23.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 64.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 94.0% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,598 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

