AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:A opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

