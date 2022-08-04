Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $848,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $306.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.57.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.