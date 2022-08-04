The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,588 shares of company stock worth $191,036,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

HSY stock opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

