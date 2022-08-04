Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 48,279.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 80,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.87. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

