Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

