First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.45.

FSLR stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock worth $5,282,524 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

