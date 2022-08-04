AIA Group Ltd Has $821,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock worth $64,821,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $181.95 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

