CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.05 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 128.87% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

