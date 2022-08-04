CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,536 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.19.

ABNB stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

