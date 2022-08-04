Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

