CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,201 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $143.49 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

