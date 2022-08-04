CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.61 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in ASML by 44.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $583.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.37. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

