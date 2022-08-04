IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 292,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 71,914 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 152.3% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

