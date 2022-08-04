IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 290,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 714,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

