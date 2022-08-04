IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

