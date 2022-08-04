IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,973 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

