IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $705.37 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $647.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.12. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.