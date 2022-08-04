Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 6198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

