CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.59.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

