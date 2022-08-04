Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,101,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,012.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.