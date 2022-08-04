Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 513,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,678,000 after purchasing an additional 341,659 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.1% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.2% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 42.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

