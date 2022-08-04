Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 411 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.