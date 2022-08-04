800 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 214,973 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Trading Down 3.1 %
SLB opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock worth $206,090,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
