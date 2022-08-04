Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $320,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

