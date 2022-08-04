Americana Partners LLC Purchases 34,819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

