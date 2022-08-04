Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.23 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,245 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.65 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.