National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.63 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7,041.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

