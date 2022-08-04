Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

