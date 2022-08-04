Fagan Associates Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

