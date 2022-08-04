BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,336 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 171.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,106,000 after purchasing an additional 604,924 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 267,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $383.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

