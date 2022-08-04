D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3,438.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 68,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.