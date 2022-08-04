KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 341,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

