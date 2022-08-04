Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 294,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average is $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.24 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

