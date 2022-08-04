Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 609 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.40.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.85 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 525.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

