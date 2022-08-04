Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 983 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

