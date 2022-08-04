Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $481.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.30 and its 200 day moving average is $441.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.67.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

