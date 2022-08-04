Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,141 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $172,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Insider Activity

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.