AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 145,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 793,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 103,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

