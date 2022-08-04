AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

TSCO opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

