Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
Kroger Price Performance
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
