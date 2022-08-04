AIA Group Ltd Makes New $767,000 Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Ternium Trading Down 1.9 %

About Ternium

Shares of TX stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.