AIA Group Ltd Acquires 21,289 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Barrick Gold by 570.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,217 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

